One Pass, Two Modes: Hyderabad Launches Common Card For Bus, Metro

Getting around Hyderabad is set to become more seamless with the launch of a Metro-RTC Common Pass, allowing commuters to use the same pass for Metro Rail and TGSRTC bus services.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, launched the common pass at Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan on Friday.

The initiative aims to make public transport more convenient and encourage commuters to shift to mass transit.

"The common pass will make daily and monthly travel across Metro Rail and TGSRTC buses easier and more accessible, particularly for people travelling within the core urban areas," Vikramarka said.

Prabhakar said the initiative was part of the government's efforts to make public transport more accessible while easing traffic congestion.

The one-day pass is priced at Rs 400, while the one-month pass costs Rs 8,500. The passes will be available at Metro stations.

Vikramarka said Hyderabad was witnessing development works worth Rs 52,000 crore, covering roads, flyovers, bridges, underpasses, drinking water and other civic infrastructure. He said the projects were being planned with the city's future growth and rising population in mind.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the government was also working to expand the Hyderabad Metro network by 122 km, with Phase-II estimated to cost around Rs 38,000 crore and proposed connectivity to the Old City, airport, Patancheru and Hayathnagar.

He said the Regional Ring Road project, estimated to cost Rs 30,627 crore, along with 21 radial roads linking the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Regional Ring Road (RRR), would help extend Hyderabad's growth beyond its existing limits.

On public transport, Vikramarka said 550 electric buses had already been introduced in Hyderabad, with another 2,200 planned, as part of efforts to reduce pollution. The government has also sanctioned Rs 200 crore for converting diesel autorickshaws into electric vehicles.

As a demonstration of the new common pass, Vikramarka said he and other state ministers had purchased One-Day Passes and would travel by Metro from Begumpet at 11 am on Saturday, followed by a journey on a TGSRTC bus