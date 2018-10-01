One Of PM Modi's Brothers Is Grocer, Another Drives Auto, Says Biplab Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb was speaking at an event to mark the surgical strikes anniversary.

In his latest no-filter comment, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is heard telling a gathering that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother drives an autorickshaw and another is a grocer.

"One brother runs a grocery shop, another brother drives an auto. Their mother lives in a 10 by 12 room - tell me is there any Prime Minister like this in the world," Biplab Deb says in Bengali at an event to mark the surgical strikes anniversary celebrated by his party, the ruling BJP, and its governments across the country as "Parakram Parv".

"He has an old mother, but she doesn't stay in the PM's house. He has been chief minister for 13 years before that...He has brothers and sisters, his brother still drives an auto..." said the 48-year-old Tripura chief minister, who has gained the appellation of motormouth in his six months in power.

Mr Deb is yet to give a response to his remarks.

In August, he said he wanted to distribute ducks among villagers in his state because they would boost the rural economy by recycling water and raising oxygen levels in the water.

"When ducks swim in water, oxygen level automatically increases. It (oxygen) gets recycled. Fish in the water will get more oxygen. They also benefit from the bird droppings. Thus, pisciculture will benefit and fishes will grow faster, that too in a completely organic way," Biplab Deb said.

His past gems include a claim that ancient Indians had access to the internet and artificial satellites in the age of the Mahabharata.