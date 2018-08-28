Biplab Deb's Latest Nugget Involves Ducks And Rural Economy. Go Figure

Biplab Deb said ducks recycled water and raised the oxygen levels in water with their swimming

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has contributed another gem to his growing list of quotable quotes. Today, he said oxygen levels 'automatically' rise in water bodies if ducks swim in them. He also said he wanted to distribute ducks among villagers in his state because they would boost the rural economy.



Flagging off a boat race in his state, the chief minister said ducks recycled water and raised the oxygen levels in water with their swimming.



"When ducks swim in water, oxygen level automatically increases. It (oxygen) gets recycled. Fish in the water will get more oxygen. They also benefit from the bird droppings. Thus, pisciculture will benefit and fishes will grow faster, that too in a completely organic way," Biplab Deb said.



He also believed every family must rear four to five ducks. He told the gathering that he had planned to distribute 50,000 ducklings to fishermen who lived near the lake. White ducklings, he added, would enhance natural beauty and boost the rural economy.



Mr Deb claimed the rearing of ducks and poultry is tradition that was ruined in the 25-year Left rule.



He urged fishermen to rear white ducklings at the Rudrasagar lake.



Biplab Deb has, since he came to power in Tripura March after the BJP's phenomenal victory over the Left, often been an embarrassment for his party with his unfiltered comments.



One of his earliest bloopers was a claim that ancient Indians had access to the internet and artificial satellites in the age of the Mahabharata.



He also declared former Miss World Diana Hayden "unworthy" of being a beauty pageant winner.