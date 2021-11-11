One Nation, One Portal For Public Grievances Soon: Minister Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh also highlighted the role of training in public administration. (FILE)

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the Centre is moving towards creating 'One Nation, One Portal' to redress public grievances.

He said efforts are being made to integrate state grievance portals with the Centre's CPGRAMS (Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System), an online system that mainly allows filing of complaints by people against different central government departments.

Addressing an event here, Singh said Uttar Pradesh will be the first state in the country to have a district-wise good governance index.

Mr Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath jointly inaugurated a two-day regional conference on the theme of “strengthening the state institutes of public administration” here on Thursday.

Yogi Adityanath, in his address, said it would strengthen the state public administration institutes and empower the state civil servants in bringing development.

Mr Singh announced that the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) shall collaborate with the government of Uttar Pradesh in developing a district good governance index, the first for any state, on the lines of the national good governance index for improving the efficiency of governance across districts.

He said this good governance index for the state can be replicated in other states also as the main mantra of the Modi government is to reach out to the last man in the last queue with all the benefits of welfare schemes, a statement issued by the Union Personnel Ministry said.

The minister also announced that the DARPG will collaborate with the Uttar Pradesh government for integration of the CPGRAMS with the district portal of Uttar Pradesh which will enable citizens to lodge complaints from a single portal, it said.

'One Nation, One Portal' is the goal, and towards this end, integration of CPGRAMS with state grievance portals will play an important role in redressal of grievances, the minister said.

Later speaking to PTI, Mr Singh said the Centre is working towards having One Nation, One Portal for public grievance redressal.

He said the conference is an effort to create a common platform to share experiences in the formulation and implementation of best practices in administrative training, capacity building to facilitate citizen centric governance, improved public service delivery through e-governance, transparent, accountable and citizen-friendly effective administration.

Mr Singh also highlighted the role of training in public administration and said it is essential not only for efficiency of the administration but also for broadening the vision of officials.

