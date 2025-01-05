4 Maoists Gunned Down, 1 Security Personnel Dies In Chhattisgarh Encounter

At least four Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, an official said today.

A head constable of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Sannu Karam, died in the face-off, which broke out on Saturday evening at a forest in south Abujhmaad along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts.

The encounter began when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation.

After the exchange of fire stopped late Saturday night, bodies of four Maoists and automatic weapons, including AK-47 rifle and self loading rifle (SLR), were recovered from the spot.

A search operation is underway in the area.

Over 200 Maoists Killed In 2024

More than 200 Maoists were killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh in 2024 with Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowing to eradicate them by March 2026.

Among 219 Maoists killed last year, 217 were from the Bastar region, which comprises Bastar, Dantewada, Kanker, Bijapur, Narayanpur, Kondagaon and Sukma districts.

Over 800 Maoists were also arrested, while about 802 laid down their arms.

About 18 security personnel lost their lives in the fight against Maoists in 2024, while the number of civilians killed in Maoist violence stood at 65.