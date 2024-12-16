Amit Shah's Assurance To Families Of Jawans Killed In Anti-Maoist Ops

Amit Shah paid tributes to the jawans who died in the line of duty.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today met families of jawans who died in the line of duty in Maoist attacks and also civilians affected by violence on the second day of his visit to Chhattisgarh's Bastar.

"Today I paid tributes to the martyrs. I salute the sacrifice of the martyrs, due to them Bastar is naxal-free. The country will always be indebted to them," said Mr Shah during his visit to Amar Vatika, assuring them of the unwavering support of the central and state governments.

While expressing his condolences to family members of those who lost their loved ones in the Maoist violence, the Home Minister said, "Sacrifices of martyrs will not go in vain. In the last forty years, many have lost their lives but I assure you this will change as Naxalism will be eradicated soon."

"The pain of losing your loved ones cannot be diminished, but we stand firmly with you. The Chhattisgarh government is making efforts to preserve the memories of the martyrs to ensure their sacrifices remain eternal," he said, acknowledging the immense loss they have endured in this painful battle.

"We are committed to ensuring that no one else has to suffer the loss you have faced. I pay my heartfelt tributes to the jawans and citizens who lost their lives in Naxal violence. I promise you that we will eradicate Naxalism from the sacred land of Maa Danteshwari," he added.

हमारे सुरक्षा बलों के जवानों ने एक ओर जहाँ वामपंथी उग्रवाद के खिलाफ मोदी सरकार की ‘जीरो टॉलरेंस' की नीति को जमीन पर उतारा है, वहीं प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में विकास संबंधी कार्यों को आगे बढ़ाने में योगदान भी दिया है।



नक्सलवाद के खिलाफ लड़ाई में अपना सर्वोच्च बलिदान देने वाले जवानों… pic.twitter.com/gtyZk0y0h0 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 16, 2024

The Union Home Minister also highlighted the remarkable efforts of various security forces and state police in countering Maoism. "Over the past year, a well-executed strategy has significantly curtailed the influence of Naxalism, enabling us to accelerate developmental activities systematically. The central government fully supports the anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh."

Mr Shah also appreciated the efforts of forces operating on the ground and the three-pronged strategy they have been using. "Our efforts are focused on three fronts: encouraging Maoist rebels to surrender, arresting those involved in violence, and responding firmly to those threatening lives. Those who choose the path of violence are being dealt with in their own language."

The Union Home Minister praised the Chhattisgarh government's initiative to dedicate one day every week at the Inspector General's Office to address the grievances of families of jawans who died in the line of action. "I can request the Chief Minister to ask district collectors to participate in this initiative, ensuring a more comprehensive support system so that these people who have suffered so much can get their problems solved," he said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reassured the families that the sacrifices of their loved ones would not go in vain. "Both the Central and Chhattisgarh governments are united in safeguarding your interests. We are resolute in our commitment to ensuring the well-being of all affected families," he said while offering his condolences, adding that to honour the memory of our brave jawans, the Chhattisgarh government will install statues in their villages, preserving their legacy for future generations.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma also expressed his solidarity with the families, saying, "We wanted to meet the families of our brave martyrs and those affected by Naxal violence. You are part of our extended family, and your pain is our shared grief. Your loss deeply touches all of us."

The event organised by the state was attended by families of the jawans killed in the line of duty and victims of Maoist violence.

The Union Home Minister also reviewed the progress of security forces and state administration as to how much inroads they have been able to make deep inside the Maoist strongholds. Mr Shah also gave a deadline to forces operating on the ground that Maoism should be eradicated by March 31, 2026.