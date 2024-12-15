'More Tourists Will Go To Bastar Than Kashmir If...': Amit Shah In Chhattisgarh

Amit Shah addresses a gathering during the closing ceremony of Bastar Olympics

Once famous for Maoist violence, Bastar is now becoming a tourist destination for many. Appreciating the efforts of the state government and security forces in this transformation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that if Maoists give up arms in Bastar it will attract more tourists than Kashmir.

"Maa Danteshwari has given immense natural beauty to Bastar. If Maoists end here, I can assure you all that more tourists would be coming here compared to Kashmir," Mr Shah said at the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics 2024.

He said the Centre is making many schemes to promote tourism in this region.

"Everyone can see the region's remarkable transformation from Maoist-affected zone to a symbol of peace and development," Mr Shah said.

He said it is the collective responsibility to establish peace in Bastar, foster its development while preserving its natural beauty, and attract tourists from around the world.

"This can only be achieved through the construction of roads, the introduction of railways, the provision of electricity and water, and, most importantly, the establishment of peace," he said.

Mr Shah also highlighted how in the last 10 years of the Modi government a two-pronged strategy is being used to eradicate Maoists.

"On one hand, the security measures against Maoists involved in violence have been strengthened, effectively curbing their activities. On the other hand, efforts have been made to rehabilitate surrendered Maoists," he said.

Mr Shahs said the Modi government has focused on developing Maoist-affected areas, which had fallen behind in the development race.

"Because of the efforts of the Modi government, there has been a 73 per cent reduction in the deaths of security forces and a 70 per cent reduction in civilian casualties in areas plagued by Maoists since 1983," he said.

Mr Shah said when the Congress was in power in Chhattisgarh before the BJP assumed charge a year ago, the action against the Maoists became slow. "But after our government came to power in Chhattisgarh, action against the extremists speeded up resulting in killings of 287 Maoists in the last one year, the arrest of 992 Maoists and surrender of 836 others," Mr Shah said.

The Home Minister reaffirmed the Modi government's commitment to completely eradicating Maoists from the country by March 31, 2026.

Even as security operations continue, the state government is working on a road map to revitalise the region and transform Bastar, he said, adding the Bastar region is endowed with waterfalls, caves, and national parks like the enchanting Chitrakote waterfalls, also known as the Niagara Fall of India.