8 Years, 40,000 Trees: How Indore Man Turned Barren Hill Into A Forest

Kashmir's saffron and willow trees, Nepal's Rudraksh, Thailand's dragon fruit, Australia's avocados, Italy's olives and Mexico's dates - all now thrive on the same hillock where once upon a time even grass didn't foster. Welcome to Keshar Parvat, a lush green forest developed on a barren rocky hill. Nestled in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the forest is home to thousands of trees of different varieties, making it a dream destination for nature lovers. The credit for this goes to Dr Shankar Lal Garg, Founder and Director of World Researchers Associations.

In 2015, Dr Garg, a retired Principal and his family decided to convert a barren hillock to a forest. They had purchased the land in Mhow town of Indore to start a school-college but when things didn't work out, the environment lover decided to create a forest. And then began the arduous journey of planting trees, bringing water, nurturing plants and proving villagers that a barren hill too can be a home to greenery.

74-year-old Dr Garg began by planting neem, peepal and lemon trees. Gradually, the number and variety of trees increased and in eight years (July 2016 to August 2024), Dr Garg planted 40,000 trees of more than 500 species on rocks and stones. This includes Kalpvraksh (Tree of Heaven), Saffron, Rudraksh, Apple, Dragon, Olives, Lichi, African Tulips, and Cardamom Flowers, among others.

Keshar Parvat also hosts wood trees including Teakwood, Rosewood, Sandalwood, Mahogani, Banyan, Sal, Anjan, Bamboo, Willow, Deodar, Pine, Dahiman, Khamar, and Silver Oak.

15,000 trees are over 12 feet tall. The plants at Keshar Parvat boast a survival rate of 95%.

Neither of these plants is supplied with additional fertiliser. The nitrogen and sulphur present in rainwater fulfills plants' requirements, said Dr Garg.

Keshar Parvat derives its name from Saffron, a plant native to Kashmir's mountains. In 2021, for the first time, 25 saffron flowers bloomed in the forest. The number gradually rose to 100 in 2022 and increased by five-fold in 2023.

"We have learnt the technique of how to grow saffron in a hot place having a temperature 43 degrees," says Dr Garg.

When asked about the secret, Dr Garg said, he controls ground temperature by giving cold water to the plants. Shady conditions were created and the temperature is maintained around 18 degrees during the day and 5 degrees at night.

"We wish that fragrance and beauty of Keshar Parvat spreads everywhere just like Saffron, the Red Gold," he added.

Not just temperature, Dr Garg was also faced with the water crisis. The team dug three bores at 600 feet but the search for water ended in a dry pit. Therefore, water tankers were purchased to irrigate the fields. Later, a pond was built to collect water. The same water is supplied to plants through drip irrigation.

More Than Plants

The flora has attracted fauna. The dense forest is home to 30 types of birds, 25 types of butterflies and wild animals like Jackal, Neel Gai, Rabbits, Scorpion, Wild Pigs, and Hyena.

Keshar Parvat offers free entry to visitors. It has a conference cum meditation hall; a sensory garden and a cricket ground for children with disabilities.

Dr Garg aims to plant 10,000 more trees and achieve the larger goal of "Save environment; save earth."