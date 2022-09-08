Onam Celebrations In Kerala After 2 Years Of Covid Restrictions

Girls prepare a rangoli during Onam celebrations, in Chennai.

Onam is the biggest annual festival of Kerala and is celebrated throughout the state, cutting across class, caste and religious barriers.

Date this year

In Kerala, festival dates are decided in accordance with the Malayalam calendar and local traditions and customs. The celebrations for Onam are held for ten days. They begin with the atham asterism in the month of Chingam (August/September) and Onam falls on Thiruvonam day. This year the 10 day long Onam festival began on August 30 and will culminate on September 8.

Mythology

It is celebrated due to reasons that have to do with mythology as well as old agrarian practices. According to mythology, Kerala was once ruled by 'Mahabali', a generous Asura (demon) king.

During his reign, everyone was equal and deception and theft were unheard of. The Devas (Gods), who were envious of Mahabali's popularity, managed to get him pushed down to the netherworld with the support of Lord Vishnu.

However, he was allowed to return to Kerala on Thiruvonam day every year and Keralites celebrate Onam as the homecoming of the legendary king. And the other cause for celebrating Onam is because it is the time of the year when a good harvest has been gathered all over Kerala.

Festivities

This year, after two years of Covid restrictions, people have swiftly embraced the real spirit of Onam with overwhelming enthusiasm. Onam draws out a plethora of colours and flavours, and the celebrations reach their peak on the auspicious day of Thiruvonam.

Households are adorned with exquisite floral carpets (Pookkalam), traditional art forms and games are seen everywhere and homes are cleaned and decorated. One can see elaborate sumptuous feasts (Onasadya) served in every single home, with the feast ending with delicious payasam (Kerala dessert), which ensures that the message of oneness and hope is spread far and wide.

Dances and games

Most remarkable of them all are Kathakali, Kaikottikali and Thumbi Thullal. These are not just colourful and well orchestrated but are also extremely entertaining.

Onam games also exhibit the bravado of the Keralites in a bold manner.

Kerala celebrates Onam post Covid restrictions

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described Onam as an enduring symbol of hope, resilience and resurgence which has an added significance this time as humanity is recovering from the disruptions caused by the COVID-19.

As part of the Onam celebrations, the capital city has been illuminated into glittering zones from Kawadiar to East Fort and from Vellayambalam to Sasthamangalam.

The festival has, over the years, become one of the most popular cultural events that enthrals both the tourists visiting Kerala during the season and the local communities as well. In the capital district alone, programmes will be staged in as many as 32 venues