On World Water Day 2018, PM Modi Highlights Importance Of "Jal Shakti" On World Water Day, PM Narendra Modi also reaffirmed the country's commitment towards water conservation.

"#WorldWaterDay is an occasion to highlight the importance of Jal Shakti and reaffirm our commitment towards water conservation. When water is conserved, our cities, villages and hardworking farmers benefit tremendously," the prime minister tweeted on World Water Day.

World Water Day is observed on March 22 every year. It is a day that reminds people about not wasting one of the most important elements that sustains life on the planet. The theme for World Water Day 2018 is 'Nature for Water' - exploring nature-based solutions to the water challenges we face in the 21st century.



