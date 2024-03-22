World Water Day 2024: History, Significance And Theme

World Water Day history: It calls upon countries to keep water sources clean.

World Water Day is an occasion to reaffirm our commitment to protecting and conserving our planet's water resources for future generations. The United Nation (UN) designated March 22 as World Water Day in 1993 after a recommendation in Rio de Janeiro in 1992 at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED). From that day, it is celebrated every year with a different theme. This day provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the significance of clean water, sanitation, and hygiene for all.

Theme of World Water Day 2024

The UN has decided 'Water for Peace' as this year's theme. Explaining its rationale behind choosing the theme, the UN said on its website: "When water is scarce or polluted, or when people have unequal, or no access, tensions can rise between communities and countries. More than 3 billion people worldwide depend on water that crosses national borders. Yet, only 24 countries have cooperation agreements for all their shared water. As climate change impacts increase, and populations grow, there is an urgent need, within and between countries, to unite around protecting and conserving our most precious resource."

The UN said addressing these challenges requires innovative solutions and collective action.

The global water crisis

Across the world, millions of people still lack access to safe drinking water and adequate sanitation facilities. The global water crisis exacerbates poverty, inequality, and environmental degradation, posing significant challenges to human health, food security, and economic development.

Non-governmental organization Oxfam analysed the data of 350 corporations and it revealed that only 28 per cent of the world's most influential food and agriculture corporations report they are reducing their water withdrawals and just 23 per cent say they are taking action to reduce water pollution. The 350 corporations together account for more than half of the world's food and agriculture revenue.

Importance of water conservation

Water conservation plays a crucial role in mitigating the impact of climate change and ensuring water security for present and future generations. Adopting water-saving technologies, promoting efficient irrigation practices, and implementing sustainable water management strategies are essential steps towards conserving this precious resource.