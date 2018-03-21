World Water Day 2018: Here's Why Water Is The Best Detoxifier For You!

World Water Day is celebrated on 22nd March every year; this day focuses on the importance of water in our lives. It makes for an essential building block of life. According to the United Nations (UN), 663 million people are living without a safe supply close to home, spending countless hours queuing or trekking to distant sources, and coping with the health implications of using contaminated water.

Water is truly a beneficial elixir for life and how. In fact, the human body is made up of 70 percent of water and if we do not hydrate well, it is inevitable to suffer from various health problems. Here are some important reasons why water makes for an important detoxifier for the human body.

1. Water keeps you hydrated

No drink is as hydrating as water. Ensure that you load up on this elixir, especially in summers when the chances of dehydration are maximum. Ayurveda encourages drinking two cups of clean lukewarm water to preserve energy through the day.

2. It helps your skin glow

Each cell in your body gets hydrated and plumped by drinking water first thing in the morning; this practise helps bring a glow on your skin and face. The improved digestive system flushes out toxins from the body, in turn giving you a healthy and glowing skin.

3. Flushes out toxins

The best medicine to cure health problems is to drink water, lots of it. It helps flush out harmful toxins that may eventually turn into ailments. So drinking eight to 10 glasses of water every day will help keep diseases at bay.

4. It is known to aid weight loss

Water therapy helps melt stubborn fat and a tough dehydrated body will not burn calories efficiently. This humble elixir is just what you need to shed those kilos.

5. Works wonders on empty stomach

Drinking water first thing is the morning cleans our body system. It helps your body digest and eliminate food efficiently.

No wonder water makes for an amazing detoxifier that keeps the body free from diseases. Go on and drink up!



Happy World Water Day 2018!



