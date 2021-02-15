'You May Be A Trillion Dollar Company But...': Supreme Court To WhatsApp

People fear loss of their data and privacy because of the new policy, the court has said.

The Supreme Court today told social media firm Facebook and its messaging app, WhatsApp, that it will have to intervene to protect people's privacy in the wake of the latter's new policy in this regard. Issuing a notice to the Centre, along with the two platforms, the court is now set examine the popular service's fresh course on this front.

In January, WhatsApp renewed its terms of service and privacy policy, which were to come into effect on February 8. This new privacy policy asks users to agree to its new data sharing norms, a key point of which is sharing data from business conversations with Facebook, the owner of the messaging service. Since it was not optional, users were left confused and concerned about the privacy.

"You (Facebook and WhatsApp) may be two or three trillion (dollar) company. But people value their privacy. It is our duty and we have to protect people's privacy," the Supreme Court said today.

"People have great apprehension over loss of privacy," Chief Justice of India Sharad A Bobde said. "If A sends a message to B and to C, people fear all these messages are shared with Facebook. People have apprehension of loss of their data and privacy because of the new policy."

Both Facebook and WhatsApp told the court that such fears were baseless.

The court was hearing a plea by one Karmanya Singh Sareen and others seeking a stay on WhatsApp's new privacy policy.

It will now take up the case for hearing after four weeks.