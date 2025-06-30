On Way Home From Hospital Post Delivery, Woman, Newborn Die In Ambulance Accident

A woman and her newborn were among three dead after the ambulance ferrying them to their native village collided with a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district on Monday, a police official said.

Anjali Rajput (21) had given birth to a boy on June 26 at a hospital here and she and the newborn along with two other women relatives were returning to their native Sarra Kishore village in an ambulance post delivery when the accident took place, Piparia police station in charge Girish Tripathi said.

"The driver lost control of the ambulance and it hit a mango tree. Anjali, her son and another woman died. The ambulance driver and one more woman has been injured," Mr Tripathi said.

