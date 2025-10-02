On <i>Vijayadashmi</i>, BSF Troops In Jaisalmer Worship Weapons Used In Operation Sindoor

The 1055 Artillery Regiment of the Border Security Force (BSF) deployed in Jaisalmer held a traditional 'Shastra Pooja' on the occasion of Vijayadashmi.

The soldiers worshipped the weapons, including those that were used during Op Sindoor, India's responsive strike to Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack. They offered flowers to the weapons with Shakti mantras, considering the firearms as deities.

The BSF soldiers and officers deployed on the Indo-Pak border near Jaisalmer have been worshipping their weapons as a warning to Pakistan that the firearms are not for mere decoration but to actually destroy the nefarious activities from across the border. They are the epitome of BSF's glory, pride, and strength. The weapons are ritually worshipped by the BSF Artillery 1055 on the occasion of Dusshera.

ML Garg, Inspector General (IG) BSF Rajasthan Frontier said, "Weapon worship is the worship of power...the BSF is, by and large, the most experienced force today. It is the most effective and experienced force in handling current anti-drone technology, and this has been a significant advantage for us. This was a major benefit during Operation Sindoor. During Operation Sindoor, our anti-drone systems worked effectively, and the air defence systems deployed by the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army worked very effectively. If such an incident occurs in the future, we are prepared for it with greater preparedness."

The Border Security Force (BSF) and a border guard performed the 'Shastra Pooja' along the Indo-Pak border today. The weapons were duly decorated with "tilak" and were consecrated with coconuts. The atmosphere resonated with the chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai."

The Battalion officers stated that they will not shy away from carrying out 'Operation Sindoor-2' if necessary and ordered by the Indian government. The vigilant soldiers who are deployed on the border in extreme weather conditions and under all circumstances stated that their lives are dedicated to protecting the country. The worship of weapons is not just a tradition but also a stern reminder of India's firepower to its enemies.



