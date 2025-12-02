On Trinamool MP's "Judges Talk More" Remark, BJP's "For Your Vote Bank" Jab

Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee's "judges talk more to increase TRPs" swipe – after Chief Justice Surya Kant's remark about a 'red carpet' for Rohingya refugees – has kicked up a row, with BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla attacking the Bengal leader for having "crossed all limits".

In a video statement issued Tuesday afternoon, Poonawalla said, "All limits have been crossed by the Trinamool, which has now attacked even the Supreme Court when the Chief Justice said 'Rohingyas cannot be given red carpets'…. something (Bengal Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee endorsed in 2005. And now, Kalyan Banerjee said the Chief Justice of India's comment is a 'loose comment… it is for TRP' (i.e., a metric to measure a TV program's popularity)."

"Actually, it is not for TRP. It is for your VRP – 'vote bank rating point'," he declared.

Poonawalla doubled down on slamming Banerjee, also raking up issues like the Trinamool MP's mimicry of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"Kalyan Banerjee is the same one who made a mimicry of the former Vice President and mocked the position... This is the same Trinamool that said the Election Commission will face consequences if they conduct a SIR (Special Intensive Revision) in Bengal."

"They threatened to break the hands and legs of EC officials. They are the ones who attack institutions like CBI and NIA… the same who threatened security persons for their vote bank."

"And now they are putting vote bank politics… championing the rights of 'ghuspetiyas' (infiltrators) and Rohingyas. They love 'ghuspetiyas and Rohingyas so much they will attack even constitutional institutions," the BJP leader raged.

The pushback came after Banerjee declared 'judges these days talk too much'.

"Earlier, judges were seen talking less… were seen talking only when delivering judgments. But now the trend has changed. Nowadays, judges talk more to increase TRPs, but they don't deliver judgments. This is the biggest problem today," he said.

Banerjee's comment followed Chief Justice Surya Kant's comment in a hearing on five missing Rohingya refguees. The Chief Justice had said, "Should we roll out the red carpet for them? They are infiltrators?" Reacting to the remarks, Banerjee had also said, "It doesn't behove us to respond; he is the Chief Justice. I believe no judge should make loose comments."