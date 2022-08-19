On The Run For 20 Years, Ex-Bihar MLA Arrested Near Nepal Border: Cops

A senior police official said the ex-MLA was planning to flee to Nepal's Kathmandu. (Representational)

Former Bihar MLA Ranjan Tiwary, on the run for over two decades, was arrested in Raxaul near the India-Nepal border, police said.

The accused, wanted by Uttar Pradesh Police for opening fire on police personnel, was carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head, they said.

He was apprehended by a joint team of UP and Bihar police forces.

"The former MLA from Govindganj assembly seat in Bihar's East Champaran district was wanted in a 1998 case pertaining to the opening of fire on police personnel in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. He was on the run for over two decades," East Champaran's Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish told Press Trust of India on Thursday.

"He was handed over to the UP Police for further prosecution after completion of initial formalities. We are also looking into cases registered against him in Bihar," he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Raxaul, Chandra Prakash, said Tiwary was planning to flee to Kathmandu via Raxaul.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)