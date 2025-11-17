New Bihar Assembly Sees Rise In Older Members, 40% Lack College Degrees

Around 12 per cent of the newly elected MLAs in Bihar are women, a marginal increase from the last polls, while around 40 per cent members in the new assembly do not have college degrees, according to a report by think-tank PRS Legislative Research.

The report also showed that the number of MLAs aged more than 55 years has increased following the Bihar assembly elections.

The ruling NDA decimated the Mahagathbandhan by winning 202 seats in the 243-member House to retain power in Bihar. The scale of the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) can be gauged from the fact that its two main constituents-- BJP and JD(U) -- clocked a nearly 85 per cent strike rate in 101 seats each they had contested.

An analysis of the results by PRS Legislative Research showed the 243-member assembly will now have 29 women MLAs, which is around 12 per cent of the total strength of the House. The previous assembly had 26 women members. Of the 29 women elected to the assembly, 13 are aged between 25 and 39 years, and nine between 40 and 54 years. About half of them -- 15 MLAs -- do not have college degrees.

Overall, the average age of the assembly has increased. The percentage of MLAs aged 55 or above increased from 34 per cent in 2015 to 40 per cent in 2020, and to 46 per cent in 2025. MLAs with post-graduate degrees in the new assembly increased to 28 per cent compared to 23 per cent in 2020. The proportion of those with qualifications up to higher secondary level increased to 40 per cent from 38 per cent in 2020.

Around 32 per cent of the newly elected MLAs are graduates, compared to 40 per cent in the previous assembly. Politics, social work and agriculture are the most common professions among the new MLAs.

Around 60 per cent of the recently elected legislators have listed politics and social work as their profession. Agriculture is the profession of 45 per cent of the new MLAs, 31 per cent have listed business as their profession, while five per cent are salaried professionals, the report said. Around 58 per cent of the sitting MLAs who fought the elections won. The PRS report said that out of the 250 MLAs who were part of the previous assembly, including those who won bypolls, 192 contested the 2025 elections, and 111 of them secured victories.

