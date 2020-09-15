On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, AIIMS Doctors' Report Likely On Sunday

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14. (File)

The cause of Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14 will be revealed by a panel of doctors from Delhi's AIIMS hospital to the CBI next week. The panel is studying the actor's autopsy report amid allegations by his family and doubts raised by fans on social media.

Sources say the AIIMS panel will meet on Sunday and submit its findings to CBI officials early next week.

"We assure you that the opinion we give will be conclusive, without any confusion or doubts, in the interest of truth and law," sources in the panel told NDTV.

The sources said the group of doctors has not zeroed in on any opinion or finding till now; the viscera reports are expected by Friday.

After the 34-year-old Bollywood star was found dead at his home in Mumbai, the city's police said it was suicide and investigated possible reasons ranging from depression to film industry feuds and toxic competition.

The police also quoted the post-mortem report as stating that asphyxia due to hanging was the cause of death. There was "no foul play or external injury marks", the report said, according to Mumbai Police.

A month into the investigation, Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed a case in Bihar alleging that his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty -- also an actor -- and her family cheated the actor, medicated him and played a role in his death.

The CBI was asked to investigate the death; the Supreme Court ruled that the agency would take over the entire inquiry.

The autopsy report, it is widely anticipated, will deliver a vital clue on the actor's death, which left his fans in shock and gave rise to social media campaigns for justice.

Recently, the investigation took on a drugs twist with the Narcotics Control Bureau arresting Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and two members of Sushant Singh Rajput's staff on charges of organizing drugs like marijuana for the actor.