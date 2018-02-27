Told New Clearance Needed To Release Sridevi's Body, Says Indian Envoy: 10 Points

Sridevi "accidentally drowned" in a bathtub in her Dubai hotel room, says forensic report

Mumbai: There could be more delay in bringing actor Sridevi's body back to India, with the Dubai police telling the Indian Embassy that "another clearance" is awaited. India's envoy to the United Arab Emirates Navdeep Suri did not say what kind of clearance is awaited before her body is released. A forensic report has said Sridevi, in Dubai to attend a family wedding, "accidentally drowned" in a bathtub in her hotel room on Saturday. Her husband, film director Boney Kapoor has reportedly been questioned by the police and his statement recorded. Local media reports said the Bollywood superstar's body is likely to be embalmed today.