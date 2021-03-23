On Smriti Irani's Birthday, PM Modi, Amit Shah And Others Tweet Wishes

Smriti Irani's Birthday: PM Modi, Amit Shah and her colleagues tweeted birthday greetings

On Smriti Irani's birthday today, wishes are pouring in on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and her ministerial colleagues including Dr S Jaishankar, Dr Harsh Vardhan and others posted birthday wishes for the Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development. PM Modi showered praises on Smriti Irani for her "noteworthy efforts to transform the vital textiles sector and further women empowerment." The Prime Minister wished her "a long and healthy life."

Birthday greetings to Union Minister @smritiirani Ji. She is making noteworthy efforts to transform the vital textiles sector and further women empowerment. May she lead a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2021

Smriti Irani thanked PM Modi and wrote on the microblogging site: "...It has been an honour and a privilege to serve the Nation under your leadership. Grateful for your support and guidance always."

"Warm wishes to Union Minister Smriti Irani Ji on her birthday. May she continue to work relentlessly towards the development and progress of our nation...," wrote Amit Shah. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also praised Smriti Irani for "working tirelessly for women's empowerment in India. May she be blessed with good health and a long life in service to the nation."

Warm wishes to Union Minister @smritiirani Ji on her birthday. May she continue to work relentlessly towards the development and progress of our nation. Praying for her long and healthy life. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 23, 2021

Warm birthday wishes to Union Minister, Smt. @smritiirani ji. She is working tirelessly for the women empowerment in India. May she be blessed with good health and a long life in service to the nation. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 23, 2021

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal posted a pic with Smriti Irani and wrote, "...She has made tremendous contributions to build an Aatmanirbhar textile ecosystem. May she continue her admirable work for empowering women and children of the nation."

Warm birthday wishes to my colleague, Minister @SmritiIrani ji.



She has made tremendous contributions to build an Aatmanirbhar textile ecosystem. May she continue her admirable work for empowering women & children of the nation. pic.twitter.com/swm0wjxroj — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 23, 2021



"Proud to have such a long time colleague, hardworking and dedicated party karyakarta who served the party tirelessly and now proactively working towards furthering women's empowerment and transforming the crucial textiles sector," Youth and sports minister Kiren Rijiju wrote in his birthday greetings for Smriti Irani.