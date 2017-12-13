On Rajnikanth's Birthday, Kamal Haasan Sends Wishes From Across The Globe

It is 12th morning here in US Many more happy returns of the day brother Rajini. Am here for VR2 final mix. All the best in everything you want to do

Yours

Kamal — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 12, 2017

Veteran star Kamal Haasan wished superstar Rajinikanth on his birthday, referring to him as his 'brother.'In a tweet wishing the superstar, Mr Haasan said he that he was in the US for his upcoming film, 'Vishwaroopam 2.'Rajinikanth responded to Mr Haasan's tweet and said, "Thank you very much for your best wishes my dear friend"Superstar Rajinikanth turns 67 today but stayed away from the celebrations - spending the day out of town at a secret location. Sources close to Rajinikanth said he opted for a low-key birthday following Cyclone Ochki, in which nearly 500 Tamil fishermen are still missing and 40 people had died. But this happens to be the third year Rajinikanth has chosen to stay away from the fan frenzy.This did not stop his wide fans base from celebrating the actor's birthday. A huge image of Rajinikanth was created using 6700 mini cup cakes in Chennai to celebrate the star's birthday.Fans also gathered in huge numbers outside the actor's residence to show their support. A series of prayer meeting were also organised for the welfare of the 67-year-old.Birthday wishes for the Tamil superstar flooded twitter through the day. He received birthday messages from all walks of life to which he said, "My heartfelt thanks to all my Political friends, film fraternity friends, sports world friends and media friends & well wishes for wishing me on my birthday"Rajinikanth's birthday is usually celebrated in grandeur with fans pouring milk on large posters of the actor, some of them as tall as a three-storey building, in a ritualistic way to show their deep respect. In 2016, the actor discouraged his fans from celebrating his birthday, days after former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa died in a private hospital. A year before that, the Chennai flood that caused widespread damage led Rajinikanth to call off his birthday bash.