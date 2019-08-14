Congress To Observe Rajiv Gandhi Birth Anniversary On Grand Scale: Report

In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a LTTE suicide bomber. (File)

The Congress is set to celebrate former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's 75th birth anniversary on a grand scale and programmes will be held across the country on August 20, sources have said.

A meeting was called to the party war room late night on Tuesday to discuss and task the leaders with the responsibility to prepare for the celebrations. According to sources privy to the development, on August 22, an event to mark his birth anniversary will be organised in the national capital.

Congress is planning to reach out to the public on the birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi.

Congress Organisational Secretary KC Venugopal had also directed the party functionaries to observe the day at the state, district and block levels with the involvement of the general public at large.

He has also instructed the leaders that apart from the prayer meetings and floral tributes, social programmes such as blood donation camps, plantation of saplings, seminars, conferences can be held.

Congress is planning to send this message to the grassroots of the society to remind the public about the former Prime Minister''s contribution to change the perception of the masses about the party.

In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.