To Mark PM Modi's Birthday, Delhi BJP To Encourage Plasma Donation

PM Modi's 70th birthday: Delhi BJP to encourage plasma donation during 'Sewa Saptah'

Encouraging plasma donation will be one of the targets of Delhi BJP leaders and workers under 'Sewa Saptah' (week of service) programme to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17. The BJP leaders and workers all over the country celebrate PM Modi's birthday every year by participating in various social and political programmes under 'Sewa Saptah', celebrated from September 14-20. This year is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday, so various programmes will have a connection with that number, said Rajesh Bhatia, Delhi BJP's convener for 'Sewa Saptah' programmes.

"Arranging plasma donation by 70 people who have recovered from COVID-19 in each district unit, as per local requirements, is one of the programmes under this year's 'Sewa Saptah'," Mr Bhatia said.

According to the directions of BJP national president JP Nadda, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta has asked leaders and workers to hold various programmes under 'Sewa Saptah'.

Distribution of prosthetics and other equipment to 70 disabled persons in each block, fruit distribution in 70 poor settlements and hospitals in each district, cleanliness sessions at 70 places in each district, tree plantation at 70 locations in each booth, 70 blood donation programmes by Yuva Morcha and others will be part of 'Sewa Saptah', Mr Bhatia said.

Besides highlighting the Prime Minister's life and times through 70 webinars, an exhibition of 70 slides on his achievements will also be held through social media, he said. BJP MPs, MLAs, other elected representatives, party office bearers and workers will participate in the programmes while strictly following COVID-19 safety precautions.

The party leaders and workers will also promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of 'Atmnirbhar Bharat' and ''local for vocal'' concepts during the week beginning with BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary on September 25 to Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, said Delhi BJP leaders.