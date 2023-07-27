On Opposition's Black Shirts Protest, Piyush Goyal's 'Black Future' Dig

MPs of Opposition front INDIA wore black today in protest over Manipur situation

Opposition leaders reached Parliament in black clothes this morning to protest over the unrest in Manipur, drawing a swipe from Union Minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal.

Among the MPs dressed in black was Raghav Chadha, Rajya Sabha member from Aam Aadmi Party.

"Today the MPs of INDIA alliance have decided that to oppose the atrocities on the people of Manipur and the barbarism going on there, we will wear black clothes and go to the Parliament today. This will be a symbolic protest to give a message that we stand with the people of Manipur in this hour of grief," Mr Chadha told news agency ANI.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who has been suspended from Rajya Sabha for this session, also turned up at Parliament in black.

Opposition MPs have been protesting in Parliament over the continuing violence in Manipur that has claimed more than 100 lives over the past few months. In the wake of the emergence of the horrifying video of two Manipur women paraded naked, they have demanded a discussion in Parliament and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government has said it is ready for a discussion but a disagreement over the rule under which the matter will be taken up has proved to be a hurdle. Also, the government has not agreed to the demand for a statement by the Prime Minister. Instead, Home Minister Amit Shah has said he is willing to address Parliament.

The ruling BJP has also said a discussion is required not just on Manipur, but on crimes against women in Opposition-ruled states such as Rajasthan and West Bengal too.

For the past week, both Houses of Parliament has seen repeated adjournments as the Opposition held protests over Manipur.

Their black clothes protest today drew a sharp remark from Union Minister Goyal.

"The Opposition's yesterday was black, their today is black and their future is also black. These people in black clothes cannot understand how India's power is on the rise. There hearts are black, and they are wearing black," Mr Goyal said in Rajya Sabha as Opposition members raised slogans during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's address to the House.

All members of the Opposition Front INDIA are taking part in the black clothes protest today.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "Our black clothes are against the arrogance of the PM. When the country is burning and Manipur is divided, he is bothered only about his own image."