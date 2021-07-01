'Without Bothering About Own Life...': PM Says Nation Grateful To Doctors

This is the second doctor's day amid the coronavirus pandemic. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today led the nation in extending greetings to physicians on the occasion of Doctors Day saying that the nation was grateful for their contribution during the coronavirus pandemic. In a tweet, PM Modi also said that India has made remarkable strides in the world of medicine, and has also contributed to making our planet healthier.

The Prime Minister also shared an excerpt from his radio address, "Mann ki Baat", where he remembered eminent physician Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as National Doctor's Day in India.

On Doctors Day, my greetings to all doctors. India's strides in the world of medicine are commendable and have contributed to making our planet healthier.



Here is what I said during #MannKiBaat a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/KWw3WTrVAA - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2021

"We are grateful for the contribution of the doctors during corona times. Without bothering about their own life, our doctors have taken care of us," PM Modi is heard saying in the monthy radio programme which is aired on last Sunday of the month.

Quoting Hippocrates, one of the most respected people in the world of medicine, he said, "Wherever the art of medicine is loved, there is also a love for humanity".

Home Minister Amit Shah also hailed their heroic efforts to serve humanity irrespective of the odds.

"Being a doctor is a pledge to serve mankind.On National Doctor''s Day, we salute the heroic efforts of our courageous doctors who left no stone unturned to serve humanity irrespective of the odds. Time and again, we have witnessed their selfless efforts towards society," he tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, said that the people are indebted to the fraternity for saving lives amid the pandemic.

#ThankYouDoctors for every single moment you spend in saving lives.



We are indebted.



हर उस पल के लिए जो आप किसी का जीवन बचाने में लगाते हैं- #ThankYouDoctors



हम आपके आभारी हैं। - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 1, 2021

This year, the National Doctor's Day is very significant as doctors continue to fight the Covid pandemic day and night. This is the second doctor's day amid the pandemic.

As many as 730 doctors died during the second wave of the Covid pandemic, according to the Indian Medical Association. The maximum fatalities have been reported in Bihar.