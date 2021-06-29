National Doctor's Day 2021: Know Why India Celebrates It On July 1

Doctor's Day 2021: Dr BC Roy's birth and death anniversary is on July 1

National Doctor's Day 2021: India celebrates National Doctor's Dayon July 1, the birth anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, an eminent physician, academician, freedom fighter and politician. Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy was the first Chief Minister of West Bengal after India gained Independence. Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1961. This year, the National Doctor's Day is very significant as doctors continue to fight the Covid pandemic day and night. This is the second doctor's day amid the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, remembered Dr BC Roy. Speaking about doctors in the backdrop of doctor's day, PM Modi said, "On July 1, we will celebrate National Doctor's Day. We must pay tribute to our doctors who ensured that India did not succumb to the challenges posed by COVID-19."

On National Doctor's Day, Know About Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy

Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy was born in 1882 in Patna. He was the youngest of the five siblings. Dr BC Roy studied at Presidency College in Kolkata and later at Patna College with Honours in Mathematics. In 1901, he joined the Calcutta Medical College. After completing medical studies in India, Dr BC Roy left for England only with a small sum of money for higher studies.

He was repeatedly refused admission at St. Bartholomew's Hospital but he was determined and kept submitting his application. After nearly 30 applications, Dr BC Roy was admitted, say records. In just a little over two years, he became a member of the Royal College of Physicians and a fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons.

During the freedom movement, Dr BC Roy became close to Mahatma Gandhi. In 1933, when the Mahatma was starting a fast in Poona, Dr BC Roy went to see him. Gandhiji had refused medicines because they were was not made in India. When Dr BC Roy requested Gandhiji to take the medicines he said, "Why should I take your treatment? Do you treat four hundred million of my countrymen free?" The doctor had replied "No Gandhiji, I could not treat all patients free. But I came here not to treat Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, but to treat someone who represents the four hundred million people of my country."

Dr BC Roy was committed to affordable healthcare for all. He played a key role in establishing several facilities like the Jadavpur TB Hospital, Chittaranjan Seva Sadan, Kamala Nehru Memorial Hospital, Victoria Institution and Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital in Kolkata. His focus was particularly on healthcare for women and children. The Chittaranjan Seva Sadan for women and children was opened in 1926. He had also started a healthcare training center for women.