On Mamata Banerjee's Budget Remark, BJP Leader's 'Rs 5 Government' Jibe

BJP's Dilip Ghosh alleged people are jailed for demanding their salary in West Bengal. (File)

Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her "zero-budget" remark following the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Parliament on Tuesday, BJP National Vice President Dilip Ghosh said that what could a person who runs "a five rupee government and prepares budget hurriedly on a treadmill" would know about the Budget.

Earlier today, the Chief Minister tweeted, "Budget has zero for common people, who are crushed by unemployment and inflation. Government is lost in big words signifying nothing-a Pegasus spin Budget."

BUDGET HAS ZERO FOR COMMON PEOPLE, WHO ARE GETTING CRUSHED BY UNEMPLOYMENT & INFLATION. GOVT IS LOST IN BIG WORDS SIGNIFYING NOTHING - A PEGASUS SPIN BUDGET — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 1, 2022

Speaking to news agency ANI, Mr Ghosh said that Ms Banerjee takes loans from the Centre and distributes them among people without any responsibility.

"Mamata Banerjee runs a five rupee government, what does she know about the budget? She takes loans from the Central government and distributes them among people without responsibility. She would not understand the budget, her budget is made hurriedly walking on the treadmill," he said.

Mr Ghosh further alleged that the people are jailed for demanding their own salary in West Bengal.

"If you want jobs, go to Gujarat. If you want to study go to Karnataka. Go to Chennai for treatment. In West Bengal, people are sent to jails for demanding their own salary," he said.

Hailing the Union Budget presented today, the BJP national vice president said that it has taken forward the work that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done for the past seven years which will empower the poor, making them self-reliant.

"The work that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done in the past seven years, the Budget has taken that forward. It will empower the poor, and make them self-reliant. It will boost the infrastructure, create job opportunities," he said.

Taking a dig at the Chief Minister, Mr Ghosh said that the budget will disappoint the people who ask for money "sitting at home".

According to Mamata Banerjee, the Centre is only about big talks without any significant work.

"The things of importance like roads and railways have been given priority. If there is a push on the infrastructure, there will be job creation leading to an increase in the earnings of the people. But the people who ask for money sitting at home will definitely be a little disappointed with this budget," he said.