'PM, Governor Lowered Dignity Of Offices': Ashok Gehlot On Maharashtra

"President, prime minister and the governor are institutions in themselves," Ashok Gehlot said. (File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the President, the Prime Minister and the Maharashtra governor had lowered the dignity of their offices with the way BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister.

He also said the graph of the BJP, which gave the call for a ''Congress-mukt Bharat'' (India free of Congress) is shrinking in the country.

"President, prime minister and governor are institutions in themselves and no one has the right to lower the dignity of these institutions. But what happened in Maharashtra shows that all of them lowered the dignity of their positions," Mr Gehlot told reporters in Jaipur.

"The governor forwarded recommendation for revocation of President's rule, the prime minister, without convening a cabinet meeting, sent his recommendation to the president and President's rule was revoked at 5.47 am. Devendra Fadnavis took oath as chief minister and Ajit Pawar as his deputy at 8 am and minutes later the prime minister congratulated Fadnavis," he said.

"The sequence of events shows where they want to take the country. People will not forgive them," he added.

Mr Gehlot had earlier tweeted that the BJP's ideology would be rejected across the country very soon. "BJP's graph is continuously shrinking in the country. The party which boasted of a Congress-mukt Bharat is facing flack from public," he had said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.