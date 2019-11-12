On Kartik Purnima, Hundreds Take Holy Dip In Ayodhya

The festival of Kartik Purnima is also known as Dev Deepawali.

Hundreds of devotees took a holy dip at Naya Ghat on the banks of river Sarayu in Ayodhya on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on Tuesday morning.

On the occasion of Kartik Purnima, devotees take a holy dip in the river Ganga and other holy rivers and lit earthen lamps at temples as well as banks of rivers.

The month is considered as auspicious by Hindus.

