On JDU Leaders' Special Status For Bihar Demand, Union Minister Says...

While JD-U leaders continue to demand special status for Bihar, Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi asserted that the NITI Aayog has clearly ruled out the provision for any state, but noted the state's financial needs will be met.

"The NITI Aayog has clearly denied special status to any state in the country. People from different political parties can do anything, but special status will not be given to any state," he said while interacting with media persons in Hajipur.

He added that the Central government has assured financial assistance to Bihar. "Whatever amount of money is needed for development, the central government and PM Narendra Modi will provide it," Jitan Ram Manjhi said.

Since the formation of the NDA government at the Centre, JD-U leaders have been advocating for special status for Bihar and Water Resource Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Building Construction Minister Ashok Choudhary have been vocal in their demands.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders like RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leader Meira Kumar have mocked the JD-U for seeking special status from the BJP despite being part of the NDA government.

