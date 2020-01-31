'Government Creating Climate Of Hatred': Shashi Tharoor On Jamia Firing

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor hit out at the government over the Jamia incident.

The government is responsible for creating a climate of hatred in which people feel empowered to fire guns at peaceful protesters, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Friday, referring to the Jamia Millia Islamia incident, in which a teen fired at and injured a student.

"This government is also responsible for creating a climate of hatred in which people feel that they are empowered to fire guns at peaceful protesters. It is really shocking and very disappointing. Certainly, the police should take action," Mr Tharoor told news agency ANI.

The teen fired at a peaceful protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Thursday. A student, Shadab Farooq, was injured.

Commenting on the President's speech at the joint sitting of both houses of the Parliament, Mr Tharoor said, "We cannot blame the President because he reads what the government gives him to read. It was a speech that was largely devoid of substance. They have made the same old promises and claims which are divorced from reality."

When asked about the Congress leaders wearing black bands, Mr Tharoor said they wanted to showcase their dissociation with what was going on.

"We sat together in the middle of the Central Hall. We were highlighting our dissociation with this by putting on black bands on our arms. No Congress MP did any kind of demonstration. It was Trinamool Congress members who stood up with a placard and I support them for what they did."