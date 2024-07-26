On India's Push For Nuclear Energy, An Update From Nirmala Sitharaman

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, a premier multi-disciplinary nuclear research centre, has developed a module for modular building of nuclear energy centres, Nirmala Sitharaman told NDTV. The government, in the Budget unveiled this week, has opened up the nuclear power sector for private investments to boost the share of atomic energy production as the government aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) can be factory-built, unlike conventional nuclear reactors that are built on-site. They have a power capacity of up to 300 MW per unit. Being a mobile and agile technology, SMRs can be set up at locations unsuitable for larger plants.

SMRs are seen to be making a significant and meaningful contribution to the energy transition phase as part of efforts to deal with the effects of climate change.

"It's happy news to know that Bhabha Atomic Research Centre has developed this module for modular building of nuclear energy centres. And since it's all indigenously done and they are very sure they can take it forward. We have taken it on budget speech as well. That's also because India's commitments in renewable energy and emission control and investment for renewable energy have all been happening since, probably, 2015 when Paris agreement was signed. COP 21, I think. After that onwards India has been constantly concious of fulfilling its commitment," the Finance Minister told NDTV's Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia.

In her record seventh budget, Ms Sitharaman said the government will also partner with the private sector for research and development of newer technologies for nuclear energy.

Rs 1 trillion research and development funding, announced in the interim budget in February, will be made available for the nuclear sector, the Minister said in her budget speech.

"So we are fulfilling our requirements as committed in renewable energy. But for a country of India's size, renewable energy alone can't give us sufficiency in meeting all the base requirement for energy. Base requirement is something which should be without doubt, without speculation keep flowing and in that renewable energy has a shortcoming. So in that sense nuclear comes off a great use. Also now, thermal is being discouraged in a big way," Ms Sitharaman told NDTV.

Last month, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh had said that the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) was "suitably designing" the 220 megawatts (MW) Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) as a Bharat Small Reactor (BSR) for captive nuclear power generation.

India has an installed nuclear power capacity of 7,480 MW, which is expected to increase to 22,480 MW by 2031.