On His Birthday, PM Narendra Modi To Open Mega Textile Park In Dhar, Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bhainsola village in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Tuesday, September 17, to inaugurate a series of landmark initiatives aimed at boosting women's health, tribal welfare, and the textile sector.

During his visit, PM Modi will launch the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar evam Poshan' campaign alongside the 'Adi Seva Parv'.

The highlight of the event will be the foundation ceremony of the country's first and biggest Greenfield Integrated PM MITRA Park, spread across 2,158 acres in Dhar.

The mega textile park is expected to directly benefit more than 3.5 lakh cotton farmers in Madhya Pradesh.

Instead of selling raw cotton, the farmers will now see their produce transformed into yarn, fabric, and garments with finished goods reaching international markets. Major textile companies have already committed investment proposals worth Rs 23,146 crore for the project.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, welcoming the Prime Minister, said, "We want Madhya Pradesh to emerge as the capital of the cotton industry, ensuring real benefits reach our farmers. This initiative will be remembered as a milestone in the state's progress."

Madhya Pradesh produces nearly half of India's non-GM organic cotton and 24 per cent of the world's supply. The cotton fields are spread over 6 lakh hectares across 18 districts. In 2024-25 alone, the state's textile exports crossed Rs 9,200 crore.

The PM MITRA Park is designed as a model industrial township with state-of-the-art facilities including a 20 MLD common effluent treatment plant, a 10 MVA solar power unit, modern road networks, 81 plug-and-play units, and residential and hostel facilities for workers, particularly women.

Officials estimate the park will generate employment for 3 lakh people, with 60 per cent of the jobs reserved for women. The project is being hailed as a potential game-changer for tribal and youth-dominated regions like Dhar, Jhabua, Ratlam, and Ujjain, promising a modern industrial ecosystem rooted in the state's cotton economy.

Chief Minister Yadav added, "In earlier times, Indore, Dewas, and Ujjain had large mills where cotton turned into fabric and garments. The idea now is to revive that entire cycle by creating industries around every harvest. This will not only empower farmers but also transform lives."

For Madhya Pradesh, a state with a centuries-old textile legacy from Chanderi and Maheshwari weaves to Bagh prints and Batik, the project is seen as weaving together tradition and modernity.

As PM Modi lays the foundation stone on his birthday, the initiative is being positioned both as a gift to the nation and a milestone in Madhya Pradesh's journey towards becoming a textile hub of global stature.