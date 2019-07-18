On Fast Against Maharashtra Firm, Employee To Get Married At Protest Site

The man's family organised a "mehendi" ceremony at the protest site on Wednesday. (Representational)

A Maharashtra-run power company worker, whose wedding is scheduled for Friday, is sitting on a fast against his alleged illegal transfer and has refused to call off the protest, prompting his family members to hold all his marriage-related ceremonies at the protest site in Amravati.

Nikhil Tikhe along with some of his other colleagues has been staging the protest since July 9 in front of the office of the power company's chief engineer in Amravati district, located around 600 km from Thane.

When he stone-walled all requests to suspend his stir in order to get married, his family members decided to perform all the pre-wedding functions at the protest venue.

They organised a "mehendi" ceremony at the site on Wednesday night.

The "haldi" ceremony (a ritual of applying turmeric on the bride and groom) was performed today morning as his relatives and friends gathered at the protest site.

"If he doesn't change his mind, then the wedding ceremony will also be held at the protest site on Friday, as scheduled, in the presence of his family members and colleagues," Maharashtra State Electricity Workers Federation joint secretary Lileshwar Bansode said.

He said seven of the federation's members were protesting since last week against their alleged illegal transfers and denial of promotion.

Mr Tikhe said: "As long as the issue is not resolved, I would continue the protest."

