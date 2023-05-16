On-Duty Karnataka Conductor Helps Woman Deliver Baby On Bus

The woman was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

A woman gave birth to a baby on a moving bus with the assistance of a woman conductor of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) at the Bangalore-Chikmagalur route, says KSRTC.

The incident occurred on Monday and both the mother and the infant are doing well.

At around 1.25 PM, near Udayapura Agriculture College, the pregnant woman began experiencing labour pains. The woman conductor identified as S.Vasanthamm asked the driver to stop the bus and asked the passengers to deboard. She aided the woman to deliver the baby on the bus.

Further, since the lady was financially weak, the crew of the bus collected Rs 1500 from the passengers of the bus and handed over the same for the emergency expenditure of the lady.

Later the lady was shifted to Shanthagrama Hospital by ambulance and was provided necessary treatment.

G.Sathyvathi IAS Managing Director, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) also appreciated the timely intervention of the woman conductor

"The timely humanitarian service of woman conductor in responding to the needs of the pregnant and saving the life of child and mother is highly appreciable. This exemplary service by the woman conductor is appreciated, " G.Sathyvathi IAS told ANI.

