On Camera, Woman Falls Face-First On Road As Bikers Snatch Phone

When the woman fell, the men on the motorcycle sped away.

A woman, who was talking on her cellphone while walking, fell face-first onto the road when two men on a moving motorcycle snatched her phone and sped away in Indore. The startled woman tried to hold on to the phone, but the pillion rider yanked it, leading to the nasty fall.

In an ironic turn of events, the two snatchers also suffered a fall while trying to run away from a crime branch team, which arrested them the same day.

The incident took place around 4 pm in front of the high court building in Indore's Tukoganj area yesterday. The woman suffered minor injuries.

CCTV footage shows the woman walking on the road while speaking to someone on the phone, when two men on a motorcycle pull up on her left. They can be seen slowing down and snatching the phone from the woman, who makes a desperate attempt to hold on to it, but ends up falling on the road and rolling over. The snatchers nonchalantly speed away.

Crime branch officials said the woman filed a complaint and the two men were arrested a few hours after the incident. "The two men tried to make a run for it, but fell and were arrested. They have been handed over to the Tukoganj police," said a crime branch official.

