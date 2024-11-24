On Camera, Varanasi Cop Thrashed By Mob, His Family Waited Inside Car

A policeman was assaulted by a mob after his car brushed an auto in Varanasi last evening. Half a dozen men rained punches and blows on the cop as his wife and children waited inside the car, horrified. He initially tried fighting back but was outnumbered. Cops later reached the spot and rescued him.

The cop, who was not in his uniform, was travelling with his family when his car hit an auto. A crowd gathered, road rage ensued and he was dragged out of his car.

He identified himself as Ajit Verma, the Station Head Officer (SHO) of Rajatalab, but that did not save him. He pleaded with the crowd not to beat him in front of his family. All requests fell on deaf ears.

A constable tried to intervene to save the cop, but couldn't stop the crowd, who kept thrashing the SHO - some even with sticks, showed videos captured by onlookers.

Cops from nearby police stations soon reached the spot and persuaded the crowd to let him go.

Both sides have filed police complaints against each other.