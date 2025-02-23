Viral: Photographer Shares Beautiful Aerial Day And Night Shots Of Varanasi, Wows Internet

Varanasi, also known as Kashi or Banaras, is a famous destination associated with faith and devotion. With a history spanning over 3,500 years, this mystical city holds a special place in Hindu mythology - it is believed to be the very spot where the universe was created. Recently, a breathtaking aerial video of Varanasi was shared by a photographer on Instagram. Posted and scripted by Anvesh Patel (@anveshgraphy), the voiceover is narrated as if a flight captain is speaking to passengers in the air. However, this is for presentation's sake only and the actual shots have been taken by a drone. The clip beautifully showcases the grandeur of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, nestled in the city's heart. The clip also offers a glimpse of the Manikarnika Ghat, which is poetically described as a place "where life and death merge into moksha, whispering the eternal truth of Mahadev's grace." The video wraps up with a mesmerising view of the Ganga Aarti, capturing the city's divine energy in all its glory.

The caption reads, "Banaras is not just a place; it's an emotion that stays with you forever. Its narrow streets, sacred ghats, and endless chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' carve themselves into your soul. The energy of this city is something you don't just witness-you feel it, and it never leaves you." The photographer added, "As I capture the aerial beauty of this timeless city through drone photography, the glowing temple spires, the sacred Ganga, and the devotion of Banaras come alive from above. Each frame is a blessing, a glimpse of Mahadev's city from the skies." Watch the complete viral video below to know more:

Since being shared, the video has amassed more than 8,50,000 views. Several users shared their thoughts in the comments section.

One person wrote, "Thank you Pilot for the divine view of the sacred city and for the detailed facts of it."

Another added, "Being a resident of Varanasi. Staying away from this place feels like hell."

"So divine....may Mahadev bless you always," read a comment.

A user shared, "Stayed there two days. Have a feeling now, live the rest of my life in Kashi. Such an addictive place."

"Feeling the urge to pack up and head straight to Varanasi. The vibes are calling," read a comment.

