On Camera, Tigers Cross Road At Night In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

A video has been shared on the Internet which shows several tigers crossing a forest road at night in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.

In the undated clip, uploaded by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter, an adult tiger is seen emerging from the forest and crossing over to the other side. At least four tigers, who appear younger, appear in the video soon after and hurriedly cross the road.

Posting the clip, Mr Kaswan urged, “Friends when travelling through forest roads, stay attentive and slow. We are entering their home. This video is from Gadchiroli district”.

At the time of writing this, the clip been viewed thousands of times. Several users have reacted to it.

“It's their territory! Good advice,” a person wrote.

Wild animals often get captured on camera while crossing roads that pass through forest areas. Earlier this year, another video had surfaced where a Maharashtra forest official stops commuters at a highway signal to let a tiger and a cub cross the road at Tadoba National Park.

The official signals the motorists on both sides of the road to stop and keep calm. An adult tiger then appears from behind the trees and gently walks to the other side. A cub also follows it as people wait for them to pass.

While these tigers safely crossed the road, there are several other wild animals that get run over or hit by vehicles. In January this year, a leopard was killed in one such incident when it was hit by a speeding car on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad. According to police, the incident took place at night near the Kalcheena village.

An FIR was later registered against the owner of the car while the police scanned CCTV footage to ascertain details of the vehicle.