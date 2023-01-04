Watch: Forest Official Stops Commuters To Let Tigers Cross Road In Maharashtra

The video has amassed more than 1,300 views and several comments.

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a Maharashtra forest official stopping commuters at a highway signal to allow a wild tiger to cross the road at Tadoba National Park.

The 11-second video was shared by a Twitter user Milind Pariwakam. The clip shows officials halting motorists on both sides of the road and giving signs to keep calm. Further in the video, an adult tiger is seen emerging from behind the trees and gently coming out of the forest nearby to cross the road from a distance. It was followed by a cub as people wait at both ends of the road.

In another video, shared by Mr Pariwakam, a man can be heard urging others to remain calm and silent to let the big cat cross the road.

Along with the video, the caption reads, "Every day, tigers and other wildlife are endangered while crossing roads around Tadoba. When will NGT orders be implemented fully by @MahaForest @mahapwdofficial On the +ve side, kudos to the crowd management here, maybe by @MahaForest staff like last year?"

Watch the video here:

Everyday, tigers and other wildlife are endangered while crossing roads around Tadoba. When will NGT orders be implemented fully by @MahaForest@mahapwdofficial

On the +ve side, kudos to the crowd management here, maybe by @MahaForest staff like last year? pic.twitter.com/p7jCPoTZrP — Milind Pariwakam 🇮🇳 (@MilindPariwakam) January 4, 2023

Since being shared, the video has amassed more than 1,300 views and several comments.

A user commented, "one solution is to have proper speed breaker which will force vehicles to reduce their speed and allow better reaction time. mostly in these stretches, people drive fast and animals cross suddenly in a panic."

Another user wrote, "Sir can't we build overpasses in such vulnerable points?"

Earlier, Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Parveen Kaswan shared a similar video on Twitter. the caption reads, "Green signal only for tiger. These beautiful people. Unknown location."

Featured Video Of The Day "I Don't Think Anjali Will Get Justice": Nirbhaya's Mother On Delhi Car Horror