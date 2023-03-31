On Camera: Thieves Try To Snatch Bengaluru Influencer's Phone While She Records Video

The incident took place on Sunday outside Gufha Restaurant in Bengaluru.

Two thieves on a two-wheeler were caught on camera in a failed attempt to snatch the mobile phone of a Bengaluru-based content creator. The video of the incident was shared on Twitter by a user called Bangalore 360. It showed two thieves trying to pull away the phone from the content creator, identified as Ruchika, while she and a group of her friends were filming a video outside Gufha Restaurant on Sunday.

"A follower ruchika writes: As we are content creators and we were regular shooting content for the restaurant when these two boys approached and tried to snatch my phone from my hand , luckily I pulled my phone down at that point , preventing him from snatching it," the caption of the post read.

As we are content creators and we were regular shooting content for the restaurant when these two boys approached and tried to snatch my phone from my hand , luckily I pulled my phone down at that point , preventing him from snatching it.@BlrCityPolicepic.twitter.com/RALPqQlTVT — Bangalore 360 (@bangalore360_) March 27, 2023

In the clip, Ms Ruchika was creating videos for social media with a group of friends when two men, riding a scooter, tried to snatch her phone. She was able to save her device by quickly pulling her hand down, and the phone snatchers left empty-handed.

According to the following tweet, the incident took place on Sunday outside Gufha Restaurant in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. In her video, Ms Ruchika said the men were likely observing their group from a distance. Sensing an opportunity, they struck while the group was filming videos.

"Hey everyone, yesterday while filming for a restaurant, something quite dangerous happened and I wanted to share this with you all," the text on the clip read.

Responding to the incident, the Bengaluru city police first asked for the exact place of the incident and details and contact number. They then assured the action against the mobile snatchers who were seen in the video.

We had forwarded the above complaint to concerned police officers for necessary action. — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) March 30, 2023

Several internet users also reacted in the comment section of the Twitter post. "Be careful everyone, especially content creators. Phone snatching is on the rise and criminals are confident as ever," wrote one user. "Please take action on these guys who are trying to snatch the phone," said another. The clip has accumulated more than 22,000 views.