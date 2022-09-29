On Camera: Teacher Thrashes Boy In Madhya Pradesh As Students Watch

Police said that that the incident took place in a higher secondary school in Khajuha Kala in Rewa.

A teacher held down a student and beat him while other students stood around and watched in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, a viral video showed. Police have registered an FIR against the teacher, Sandeep Bharti, and the class 8 student has suffered minor injuries.

Police said that that the incident took place in a higher secondary school in Khajuha Kala in Rewa. "An FIR was registered against the teacher after getting in touch with the student's parents," Rewa SP Navneet Bhasin said.

The video shows a teacher, who police said is allegedly related to the student, slapping a student while holding him down on the ground. The student tries to protect himself from the continuous blows that the teacher rains down on him as other students watch.

Once the teacher stops, the student stands with his clothes muddied and faces him. After a very brief exchange, the teacher lunges at him once again, grabs him by his neck and pushes him into the crowd of onlooking students.

As the teacher walks towards the student, a boy directs the teacher's attention towards the camera recording the incident following which the video ends.

"Further investigation will be needed to determine why the teacher hit the student. Action will be taken as per the findings of the investigation," Mr Bhasin said.

This comes a few days after a Uttar Pradesh student of class 10 died after being mercilessly beaten by his teacher for spelling one word wrong. Earlier this month, a tuition teacher in Madhya Pradesh allegedly hit an eight-year-old student with an iron rod for not completing his homework.