On Camera, SUV Rams Bikers In UP, Sends Them Flying Onto E-Rickshaw

An SUV rammed two bike riders, tossing them in the air before speeding away in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli. The incident, captured on camera, shows the bikers flung into the air before landing on an e-rickshaw and sustaining serious injuries.

The accident happened on Sunday (March 2) in the Unchahar market area on the Lucknow-Prayagraj National Highway. According to local media, the SUV, decorated with wedding garlands, was on its way to pick up a groom when the driver lost control and hit the bikers.

A car hit the bike riders and threw them in the air, Raebareilly UP

https://t.co/5ZtHgs62Oy — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 3, 2025

The victims, Surya and Guru Sharan from Kandarawa, were heading towards a roadside juice stall when the vehicle hit them head-on.

The driver did not stop after the collision and reportedly went on to hit another pedestrian, Mohammad Kaleem, near the Hanuman Temple. Onlookers rushed the injured to a medical centre, and one critically wounded person was referred to the district hospital for advanced treatment. The locals managed to get hold of the driver.

After this hit & run, the driver seems to have hit another rider and then got caught. pic.twitter.com/tAxMToAEEr — Anisht Dev (@cricketcoast) March 3, 2025

On social media, people were shocked to see the driver hitting people left, right and centre.

"The speed of the car did not reduce even a bit even after the accident," an X user wrote.

The speed of the car did not reduce even a bit even after the accident! — JUSTMYTHOUGHTS (@Kachhua_Trader) March 3, 2025

Another commented, "Running to marriage or from marriage? What's the rush?"

Running to marriage or from marriage? What's the rush? — Ⓒⓡⓨⓟⓣⓞⓝⓘⓐⓝ (@Shiva_SPC) March 3, 2025

Someone said, "That looked intentional."

That looked intentional! — Harish Navuluru (@harishnavuluru) March 3, 2025

The Rae Bareli Police said in a statement, "The Unchahar police station has taken the vehicle involved in the accident into custody. The injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. The complainant is in contact with the Unchahar police station, and legal action will be taken upon receiving a formal complaint."

Last month, another terrifying accident in UP's Lucknow went viral after CCTV footage captured a motorcyclist flinging into the air following a high-speed collision with a car. The footage showed a Rapido driver crashing into a Swift at a turn in Sector 13. The impact sent the rider soaring before he hit the ground.