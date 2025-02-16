Video: Rapido Driver Flung Into Air After Speeding Bike Hits Car In Lucknow

A heart-stopping accident in Lucknow's Indira Nagar has gone viral after CCTV footage captured a motorcyclist being violently flung into the air during a high-speed collision with a car. The footage shows a Rapido driver colliding with a Swift car at a turn in Sector 13, resulting in the motorcyclist being thrown into the air. The shocking video has quickly spread online, sparking widespread concern and outrage.

Police officials reported that Abhijeet Srivastava, the motorcyclist, was speeding when he crashed into a car turning from a neighbourhood corner. The collision was severe, sending him flying off his bike and landing several meters away on the opposite side of the car.

The accident resulted in damage to both vehicles. Fortunately, Mr Srivastava was immediately taken to the hospital, where he received timely medical treatment. As per Lucknow police, he has since been discharged and is recovering at home.

दुर्घटना में 01 व्यक्ति घायल है, जिसको उपचार हेतु हास्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया है तथा परिजन द्वारा बाद प्राथमिक उपचार घर ले जाया गया।अन्य आवश्यक विधिक कार्रवाई की जा रही है। — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) February 13, 2025

As of now, no formal complaint has been filed regarding the incident. Reacting to the incident, one user wrote, "Sorry to see the accident, but it's the biker's fault. Wrong side driving by bike."

Another commented, "Those who drive motorcycles at high speed should always remember that any vehicle can appear at any time from the narrow alleys adjacent to the main road, If you are not concerned about your motorcycle, that's fine, but do worry about your life, Your family is waiting for you at home."