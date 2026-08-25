On Camera, Students Clash With Cops In Patna Over Exam Irregularities

A student protest outside the Bihar University of Health Sciences in Patna turned violent on Tuesday, leaving two police personnel injured.

Scores of nursing students gathered outside the university campus and pressed for their demands.

During the protest, students vandalised the Aryabhatta University campus as well and assaulted staff members.

A clash also broke out between students and police personnel.

Two police personnel, including a female officer, were injured.

The protesters also smashed the windshields of some cars.

The students alleged that the police resorted to a lathi-charge to control them, which led to the clash.

Additional police personnel were called to the scene, which brought the situation under control.

Police are deployed outside the university and monitoring the situation.

One of the police personnel, named Jitendra Kumar, suffered injuries to his head and leg and is undergoing treatment.