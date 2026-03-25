On Camera, Speeding Car Rams Man And Daughter On Scooter In Coimbatore

A speeding car hit a man and his daughter while they were riding a two-wheeler in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district.

The incident occurred in Coimbatore's Thattampudur area on Monday. CCTV footage shows the man riding a scooter with his daughter in a school uniform sitting behind him. The sound of screeching tyres is heard just before a speeding grey sedan rams the scooter from behind. The car finally came to a halt after colliding with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

The man and his daughter, who were not wearing helmets, were thrown onto the road by the impact. The video further shows locals rushing to the spot to assist the duo.

Police have registered a case, and a further investigation is underway.