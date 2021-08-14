On Camera, Punjab Cop Dragged By Car He Was Trying To Stop For Checking

The policeman is seen struggling to keep balance, but the car does not slow down.

A policeman was injured in Punjab's Patiala when a car trying to evade a security check rammed into him and drove away.

A video shared by news agency ANI shows the policeman trying to stop a white car. The car picks up speed and hits the policeman's legs. The policeman is seen struggling to keep his balance as he tries to hold on to the bonnet, but the car does not slow down. As the policeman moves to the side of the car, it gains more speed and the policeman's head hits the car's left rear view mirror before he falls to the ground.

Car evading security check hits police personnel in Patiala, Punjab



Police say the injured police personnel is under medical treatment, car traced, further investigation underway



(Video source: Police) pic.twitter.com/ZF9wygy8Xm — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021

The car has a black flag hoisted at its front and its rear bumper appears to have come off.

Several other vehicles are seen parked in the area and several people can be seen staring in shock as the car speeds away leaving the policeman injured.

Police said the injured cop is under treatment and the car has been tracked down, news agency ANI reported. "The car driver dragged the police personnel along with the car to evade checking. The car has been traced and further investigation is underway," said Hemant Sharma, DSP City.

Last year, a similar incident had been reported in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan area where a car drove for nearly 400 m with a traffic policeman holding onto the bonnet. The policeman had tried to stop the vehicle when he spotted it speeding on a busy road but the driver did not slow down. The car driver had been arrested after a one-kilometre chase.