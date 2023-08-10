Video: Mumbai CEO Kidnapped At Gunpoint, Case Against Shinde Camp MLA

CCTV footage shows a group of 10-15 people assaulting the businessman.

A case has been registered against Raj Surve, son of Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve, for kidnapping and assaulting a businessman, police said.

The victim, 36, is a CEO of a Mumbai-based music company who was allegedly kidnapped from his office. He was later rescued by the police after a chase.

The police have named Surve, Manoj Mishra, owner of Adi Shakti Private Limited music company, and at least 10 others in the FIR.

According to the FIR, the victim was kidnapped, taken to the MLA's office, and forced to sign some documents at gunpoint. The local police intervened after being informed of the incident and rescued the man. A case was then registered under the Kidnapping and Arms Act.

The police said that unidentified persons entered the CEO's office located in Chintamani Classique complex in suburban Goregaon in Mumbai and took him away after threatening him with the names of a political leader and a person with whom he had a financial dispute.

CCTV footage shows a group of 10-15 people forcibly entering an office, assaulting the staff, and forcibly taking away one person. The kidnappers then left in two cars with the victim. An office staffer immediately called the police control room and reported the incident.

The police immediately swung into action and after a chase, managed to track down the vehicle in Dahisar (East) in north Mumbai.

The case involves a loan of Rs 8 crore that was given to the owner of a YouTube channel named Adishakti Films with the understanding that it would be used to create content. The owner is accused of not returning the money and using the incident as an excuse to cancel the agreement.