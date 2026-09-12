On Camera, Man Throws Chilli Powder At Staff, Robs Bank In Nagpur

A 28-year-old man threw chilli powder at bank officials and looted Rs 4.53 Lakh from a State Bank of India branch in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Friday.

The robbery happened at the State Bank of India branch in Nagpur's Sakkardara area. The accused, identified as Suraj Borker, entered the bank in the evening and began throwing chilli powder at the unsuspecting bank employees.

CCTV footage of the incident shows Borker entering the bank with a white cloth covering his face. He can be seen carrying a green pack. He then suddenly starts throwing the chilli powder at the employees. He can then be seen chasing the employees to get closer to them and attack more precisely.

Amid the chaos, Borker jumps over a counter, grabs a handful of cash and flees. Some bank employees are seen trying to chase him in the footage, as he makes a successful exit.

Police began their investigation, checked CCTV footage of the area to search for the accused, and successfully traced him, arresting him within a few hours.

Interrogation revealed that Borker was in debt after losing Rs 5 lakh in the stock market, prompting him to attempt the robbery.

Police are now trying to find out whether anyone else was involved with him in the planning of the crime.

